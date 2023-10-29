Women in Sport: Galway Just Clinch Victory In Epic Encounter With Offaly

Galway managed to just edge victory on Saturday afternoon in an epic Liberty Insurance senior camogie championship clash with Offaly.

The League champions, who had come into the game on the back of a win over reigning All-Ireland winners Cork, were given the shock of their lives when they went head-to-head with Offaly in a gripping encounter in Birr.It was Galway’s Niamh McGrath who came off the bench to edge her side ahead as Offaly threw everything they had at them in the hopes of bagging a quarter-final spot.

Galway managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, coming out on top by 1-11 to 1-8, but it certainly wasn’t a walk in St. Brendan’s Park for them.Tina Hannon has been solid for Offaly for many years. headtopics.com

Galway went into a 1-5 to 0-4 lead thanks to a Mollie Dunne goal, but the game was up for grabs shortly after when a goal from Tina Hannon, followed by points from Flannery saw the sides all square on 1-7 apiece midway through the second half.

Three points from super-sub McGrath saved the day for Galway, and Offaly were unfortunate not to finish it on a draw as Flannery saw her last-gasp attempt from a free saved after a nail-biting encounter.Elsewhere, Wexford bagged a 3-9 to 0-11 win over Limerick at home, with a hugely impressive display from Kate Kelly who hit 2-6 in style to deny Limerick. headtopics.com

It was a game of two halves, with Limerick leading at the break 0-5 to 0-4, but Kelly struck the net to send her side to glory. Meanwhile, Tipperary just about held off a rampaging Dublin to secure their second win of the championship, winning 1-13 to 2-9 thanks to nine first-half points from Cait Devane.Devane’s contribution put her side into a seemingly commanding 0-11 to 0-4 lead at the break, but Dublin came flying out of the traps after the break to put the game back in the melting pot.

Women In Sport: The Woman Behind The SketchesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Women In Sport: Meet The Irish Ladies Roller Derby TeamThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Man (20s) to appear in court after €30,000 drugs seizure in GalwayGardaí discover ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb during search of two properties in Tuam Read more ⮕

This Galway teen just wowed the crowd on The Ellen ShowSeventeen-year-old Eimear O’Tuathail from Galway wowed the crowd on The Ellen Show after writing and performing the song she wrote for her idol, Ellen. Read more ⮕

Legendary: Girl Requests Framed Marty Morrissey Picture From Galway Hotel, And They DeliverThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Body of missing Soldier Ben Garrett identified in GalwayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕