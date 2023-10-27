Bobby Charlton, who has died aged 86, was a titan not just of football, but of world sport. A youth product at Manchester United who barely survived the 1958 Munich air disaster and went on to lift the very biggest prizes in the game, his claim to be regarded as the greatest British player of all time is stronger than that of almost anyone else.

In retirement, Charlton dabbled briefly with club management at Preston North End and ran football schools before joining the board of Manchester United in 1984. He came to be seen as United’s ultimate ambassador over the following decades, an unwaveringly dignified presence amid the relentless commercialisation of both his own club and football in general.

The United squad’s flight home from a European Cup tie in Belgrade made a refuelling pit stop in Munich, then subsequently tried to take off for Manchester. But icy conditions on the runway caused the aircraft to crash, killing 23 passengers. The blast threw Charlton out of the wreckage, still strapped into his seat. Eight of his team-mates died, while Busby was given the last rites twice but ultimately survived. headtopics.com

But their footballing chemistry was explosive. United won the league again in 1967, putting themselves into the following season’s European Cup, where they squeezed past Real Madrid in a titanic semi-final. In the final, on an emotional night at Wembley, wearing unfamiliar blue, they overwhelmed Benfica in extra-time, winning 4-1. Charlton scored the first and fourth goals, heading home David Sadler’s centre, then sweeping in a low cross by Brian Kidd.

He and Jack did not speak for many years, due to a family rift. They finally reconciled in the late 2000s In the group stage, against Mexico, Charlton broke the deadlock with a stunning drive from long distance. The semi-final, against Portugal, saw him give one of the greatest performances of his career. Scoring two fine goals, he eclipsed even the splendid Eusébio on the night. In the final, against West Germany, he was quietened by the superb marking of Franz Beckenbauer, but a Geoff Hurst hat-trick saw England prevail 4-2 after extra-time. headtopics.com

