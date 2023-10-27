Ted Bundy’s longtime girlfriend and daughter to speak in latest chilling docuseries

For the first time in 40 years, countless news reports, documentaries and a movie, Ted Bundy’s partner and daughter have always kept quiet, refusing to speak to the press about the notorious killer.

But now, for the first time ever, it has been confirmed that they will speak out in Amazon Prime’s latest docuseries.Both Elizabeth Kendall and daughter, Molly will speak about the man they knew. The man they lived with who kidnapped, raped and killed over 30 women across seven states.

The series is also set to provide a deeper insight into what it was also like to be a victim of Ted Bundy’s evil attacks, with some survivors stepping forward for the first time with their chilling accounts.reframes Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective – uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true crime saga of our time. headtopics.com

