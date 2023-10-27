Eastenders fans are not happy about this big plot hole with Bobby Beale

It’s not surprising with Grant Mitchell turning up again and then young Bobby Beale outing himself publicly as a cold-blooded killer.Now the Mitchell’s lawyer Ritchie Scott has rocked up at the behest of Sharon to defend young Bobby, who left his step-mum fighting for her life after battering her with a hockey stick.Some of them took to Twitter to spout off about the lawyer who has run to the defence of self-confessed murderer Bobby.
But she refused to take on the case of Jay Brown when he was arrested for possessing indecent images of his 14-year-old girlfriend, who he thought was 18.This didn’t sit well with the Eastenders faithful…
Glad i'm not the only one annoyed at Ritchie representing Bobby who Killed Lucy n attacked Jane but wouldn't help JayDouble standards from Ritchie. She didn't want to defend Jay but is finds OK to represent killer Bobby Beale. headtopics.com