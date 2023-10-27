Study finds exceeding this amount of alcohol per week will damage your fertility

Reports suggest that one in four couples experience fertility problems and now finally a link has been established between the exact amount of alcohol consumed per week and fertility problems.has established that women who consumed more than 14 units of alcohol per week, or two drinks per day, are 18% less likely to become pregnant. However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, those who consume 7 drinks or less per week are unaffected.
The study followed the lives of 6,120 female Danish residents, aged 21-45 years, in stable relationships with a male partner, who were trying to conceive and not receiving fertility treatment. Alcohol consumption was self-reported as beer (330 ml bottles), red or white wine (120 ml glasses), dessert wine (50 ml glasses), and spirits (20 ml).
The study only examined the alcohol consumption of women and not the consumption by men which is known to damage sperm count and quality. The study noted that drinking in any capacity could be harmful during the early stages of conception. headtopics.com
“Because the foetus may be particularly vulnerable to alcohol during the first few weeks after conception, it would seem prudent for women who are actively trying to become pregnant to abstain from alcohol during their fertile window until a pregnancy has been ruled out.”It notes:
“Wine may contain some healthful compounds, possibly accounting for the association between moderate consumption and beneficial effects on cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and osteoporosis.” In fact, an alternative study of 29,844 pregnant women identified from the Danish National Birth Cohort found that wine drinkers had a shorter time to pregnancy than women who did not drink wine. headtopics.com