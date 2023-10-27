Bear Grylls’ Bulge Caused Quite The Stir On Ant And Dec (And Twitter) Last Night

Ant and Dec had Bear Grylls on their Saturday Night Takeaway show yesterday – but for once it wasn’t the pair’s pranks that stole the audience’s attention.

The extreme survival star was plotting revenge on Ant and Dec for sending him on a date to a restaurant where diners eat in the dark. Helped by Bear’s wife Shara, the comedy duo then filmed him Undercover, slipping weird foods into his meal and sloppily feeding him from a fork.Apart from the hilarious moment, there was something else that got everyone talking about Bear… and it was all down to his trouser department.

It seems viewers couldn't quite take their eye off Bear's bulge… and decided to take to Twitter to voice their appreciation:

