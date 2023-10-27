Two men arrested after bodies of two women found in a freezer in London

The remains were found in a flat in Canning Town, east London late last week when police were called following “concerns for the welfare of an occupant.”reports that two teams of forensic investigators are currently working the scene, a block of six flats in the area.Metropolitan Police have confirmed that one 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 29 April “… on suspicion of murder following the discovery of two bodies at an address in Canning Town.
They stated this afternoon that a second man, a 34-year-old, had also been arrested on suspicion of murder.North-East command unit commander detective chief superintendent Richard Tucker said: “The launch of any murder investigation is naturally of concern to the local community and we have borough officers in the area supporting colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command as they investigate the full circumstances.
"A crime scene is in place and we would encourage anyone with information about what may have happened at this premises to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR."