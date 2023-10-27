Woman in her 20s dies following road traffic collision in Co. Kerry

A woman in her 20s has died following a road traffic collision between a car and a jeep in Co. Kerry.
The woman, the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8am this morning, October 2.The collision occurred this morning at Meenleitrim, Castleisland, Co. Kerry. The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.Documentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayMet Éireann pinpoints day temperatures are set to soar this week headtopics.com
Woman dies following collision in Co KerryA woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Kerry today. A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Kerry today. Read more ⮕