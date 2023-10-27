Mickey Harte's Derry to start League against Kerry before big clash with Tyrone

Mickey Harte's first competitive match in charge of Derry will be a visit to Killarney to take on Kerry on Sunday, January 28, in the opening round of the 2024 Allianz Division 1 campaign.

According to the draft fixtures released to counties yesterday, Harte will get an early taste of going up against his own county Tyrone with the counties pencilled in to meet at Celtic Park on Saturday, February 3.

READ MORE:Jim McGuinness relishing clash with man who 'puts the fear of god' into him for Derry v Donegal A repeat of last summer's All-Ireland decider between Kerry and the Dubs is scheduled for Croke Park on February 24. headtopics.com

It has been reported that Kildare want to play a number of home League games in Croke Park as their St Conleth's Park ground is in the process of being redeveloped. Donegal, with Jim McGuinness back at the helm, are set to kick off a new era with a home clash with Cork - also on the 27th.

