Binky shares first picture since bringing her baby girl home

After her welcoming her first child earlier this week, Binky Felstead is now home and ready to start her new life as a mum.New parents Binky and JP Patterson brought their little girl home today and Binky shared a quick update with fans on Instagram, saying:

Couldn’t ask for a better birthday present … Just got to bring our little girl home !!!! #happybirthdaytome ?✨???The adorable post shows a sneak peak inside Binky’s home which has been decorated with balloons and flowers, and followers can just about see her daughter sitting in her child seat too.

While we only just about see the top of the little one's head, we'll just have to wait patiently to get our first proper look at the newborn. The couple announced they had welcomed their first child on Monday when JP posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

