Beyoncé’s rep is RAGING over rumours about the pregnant star

That’s the lesson the writers at MediaTakeOut learned this week when they accused Beyoncé, who is eight months pregnant with twins, of having injections to make her lips bigger.“SOMETHING WEIRD Is Going On With Beyonce’s Face… Looks Like She Got KYLIE JENNER LIP INJECTIONS… Cause Her LIPS ARE GIGANTIC!!”

“What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?

Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?” headtopics.com

“But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time,” Yvette added.

“You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart,” she concluded. “You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.”Beauty TrendJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Eastenders fans are not happy about this big plot hole with Bobby BealeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This Is The App You Need To Download Before Applying For That Job…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This model has just revealed her secret for getting Insta likesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕