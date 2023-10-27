Motorcyclist in his 20s dies after road crash in Limerick

Gardaí in Roxboro Road are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at O’Malley Park, Southhill, Limerick on Sunday (16 January).The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The scene is currently preserved and Forensic Collision investigators are conducting their investigation at this time.Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

