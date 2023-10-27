Irish Women in Business: Catherina McKiernan of ChiRunning

For the latest in our series of features focusing on Irish Women in Business, we’re talking to world renowned cross-country runner Catherina McKiernan.

Catherina, widely recognized as one of the world’s best ever cross-country runners, is a ChiRunning instructor based out of Castleknock in Co. Dublin. The 44-year-old talented athlete, originally from Cornafean in Cavan, explains to Her.ie all about starting up and how she got involved in the area.“ChiRunning was founded by American Danny Dreyer and since 1999, it has helped thousands of runners transform their technique.“The mechanics of running was something I was always interested in.

“ChiRunning teaches you how to use your large core muscles to move you forward instead of overworking your leg muscles, greatly reducing fatigue and risk of injury.”As we all know, running is very popular now among all age groups and people recognize the health benefits and feeling of well being that we get from running. headtopics.com

“I never doubt how lucky I am to carve out a career doing what I love best. It is always great to help people and I know how important running is and I am thankful that I am able to help people enjoy their running without pain – that’s probably one of the best parts of it all.”“I find it easy and really love it. I think it’s my passion for the sport that helps me. Once you realize that you can help people there is a great sense of achievement in that.

“Some people come to me saying they never thought they’d run again, be it that life got in the way or an injury got in the way. Then they get back in touch with me after they’ve run a marathon and they tell me it didn’t even feel like 26 miles to them, thanks to the help and tips I had given them – that’s so rewarding. It’s that type of feedback that keeps me going and keeps me doing what I love. headtopics.com

