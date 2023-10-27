PICS: Jennifer Lawrence Spent Christmas Eve Being Awesome And Visiting The Sick Kids In Her Local Hospital

Being a young child, sick in hospital is already tough, but when it’s Christmas. Well those kids deserve a special treat.The Hunger Games actress was home for Chrsitmas, and stopped by Kosair Children’s Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, on Christmas Eve to visit with some young patients.

The actress is making it a regular occurrence, having visited the hospital last year, and it’s clear she makes a big impression on the kids and staff:Lawrence is no stranger to helping sick children, having previously worked as an assistant nurse at a children’s summer day camp that her parents ran.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Squad Goals Thanks To Amy Schumer and Jennifer LawrenceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PICS: First Look At The Newest Cast Members To Join Made In ChelseaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ireland’s best Instagram pics have been revealed and they are stunningThe votes are in... Read more ⮕

PICS: Can You Spot What These Estate Agent Photos Are Trying To Hide?!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

One Famous Guest Has Spilled the Beans on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s WeddingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Jennifer Zamparelli bravely opens up about a past abusive relationshipJennifer Zamparelli has bravely revealed that she was once in an abusive relationship, on the latest episode of her podcast, Jen and Lottie do… Parenting. Read more ⮕