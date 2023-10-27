Kathryn Dane: ‘I was surprised by the lack of preparation women had for rugby tackles’

“Oftentimes what happens is a woman is excelling in another sport, like soccer or Gaelic football, and they are just rushed in to play rugby because they can do a job. And maybe they get stuck on the wing, where they don’t have to make that many tackles, but you do get faced with the odd tackle or two. And there is an assumption that women know how to tackle, and how to execute this skill safely.

Unsurprisingly, Dane has found that this blatant lack of regard for player safety is far less prevalent in men’s rugby. Irish rugby player Kathryn Dane was recently announced as a Trinity sports scholar for 2023/24. Photograph: Trinity College

“We have basically assessed coaches’ knowledge, attitudes and practices in regard to tackle training – what do they do in practice?” explains Dane. “We wanted to compare that to what the players in our interviews had told us about their tackle training and, hopefully, come up with some sort of consensus in how we approach tackle training in women’s rugby to make it safer. headtopics.com

The Fermanagh native is carrying out her research while recovering from a near-fatal medical incident last year. While in the gym as part of an Ireland training camp, she was rushed to hospital with a brain haemorrhage.

As for her own career, Dane says she is back running and in the gym while waiting on a second opinion on the viability of returning to rugby. “They’re just making sure I can tick all the boxes in that regard and that I’m safe to make a return. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Women in Sport: All-Ireland Winning Captain Geraldine McLaughlinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Munster add two of Ireland's U20 World Cup finalists to academyLimerick man Max Clein and Westmeath native Ronan Foxe have been drafted in by the southern province. Read more ⮕

Leo Varadkar confirms Ireland's response to Ukrainian refugees will be adaptedTaoiseach Leo Varadkar attempted to play down a reported row between Ministers at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting. Read more ⮕

Trip Advisor says this is the best restaurant in IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

‘La La Land’ live is going on tour, and YES it’s coming to IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Christina McMahon Becomes Ireland’s Newest World Boxing ChampionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕