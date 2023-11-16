US Senate Votes to Avert Shutdown, Leaves Out Israel-Ukraine Aid

The US Senate has voted to avert a government shutdown, but the aid packages for Israel and Ukraine have been left out. South Korea may extend its short selling ban if reforms are not enough. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is close to finalizing a deal for communications specialist EQS. Australia's trade deal with Europe may be delayed due to elections. Israeli troops have entered a Gaza hospital, causing frustration in the US.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its stake in an Indonesian unit to Singapore's OCBC. Apple CEO Tim Cook and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink are among the CEOs attending a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese pork prices are expected to remain low, leading to deflationary pressures. Binance plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand with billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi. Ottawa has extended the deadline for an underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially and feel stressed about their personal finances. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their counterparts in the US

