Biden and Xi Agree to Measures to Stabilize Sino-American Relations

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to measures aimed at stabilizing Sino-American relations Wednesday, pledging to restore high-level communications channels between their militaries and discussing steps Beijing will take to limit illicit production of the opioid fentanyl. Tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated in recent years over trade and China’s growing geopolitical ambitions.

