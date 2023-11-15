At Least Seven Canadians Killed in Hamas Attacks in Israel

Friends, family and government officials have confirmed that at least seven Canadians were killed when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Global Affairs Canada has said an eighth person with deep ties to Canada, who was not a citizen, also died. Thousands of people have been killed so far in the conflict sparked by the Hamas attacks, which has escalated as Israel conducts retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Vivian Silver, 74, was in her home on Kibbutz Be’eri near the Gaza border and talking on the phone with her son Yonatan Zeigen when they learned of the incursion by Hamas into Israel. “We couldn’t grasp the incapability of the Israeli army to defend the civilians … we started to say goodbye because we realized this is probably our last words to each other,” Zeigen later told a news conference organized by the Jerusalem Press Club. He said they shifted their conversations to text messages so his mother could stay silent, and someone broke into her home. They said they loved one another before the messages stopped coming

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel , resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

VANCOUVERSUN: Premier and Prime Minister do not call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas warPremier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the Israel -Hamas war despite a letter released Tuesday from dozens of local B.C. politicians calling for an end to the fighting.

Source: VancouverSun | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Supporters of Israel Rally in Solidarity Against HamasTens of thousands of supporters of Israel gathered on the National Mall to show solidarity in the fight against Hamas. Despite the unity projected, Democrats remain divided over Israel 's course and its treatment of Palestinians.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Eighth Canadian connected to Canada confirmed dead in Israel-Hamas conflictGlobal Affairs Canada (GAC) has confirmed the death of an eighth person connected to Canada in its latest update pertaining to the ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Hamas Planned Second Phase of Attack on IsraelHamas terrorists planned a second phase of attack on Israel , including major cities and military bases, after their initial assault on southern Israel . They carried enough supplies and had instructions to continue deeper into the Jewish state. A glossary with sexual terminology was also discovered, indicating their intentions.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflictDemonstrators in cities across Canada called for justice and a halt to hostilities in rallies amid the Israel -Hamas conflict. Pro-Palestinian protesters demanded the release of Israel i hostages seized by Hamas, while sharing stories of the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »