Canadian Death in Israel Confirmed, Netanyahu Rebukes Trudeau on Social Media

Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game.

Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a 'precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area' of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday

