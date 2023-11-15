Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflict

Israel must use “maximum restraint,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday, to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Trudeau said the world is witnessing the killing of women, children and babies, and that it must stop. “The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al Shifa Hospital,” he said.

Gaza's largest hospital became a focal point of the conflict this week as Israeli ground troops surrounded the campus. While Israel said it is willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, Palestinians say Israeli forces have fired at evacuees and that it is too dangerous to move the most vulnerable patients. Doctors say the facility has run out of fuel and patients are beginning to die. The Associated Press reported that Israel conducted what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility early Wednesday local tim

