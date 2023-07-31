Premier and Prime Minister do not call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Premier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war despite a letter released Tuesday from dozens of local B.C. politicians calling for an end to the fighting.

During an unrelated news conference in Maple Ridge on Tuesday, Eby was asked if he would add his name to the 52 local mayors, councillors and regional directors who signed a letter urging the Canadian government to call for a ceasefire, support the unrestricted access to humanitarian aid and secure the release of all hostages. "We have heard from residents who are directly affected with family and friends in Gaza and Israel, and from others concerned about the destruction unfolding," the letter read. "They are pleading for action from all orders of government." Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley was the only mayor to sign the letter, which included signatures from Vancouver councillors Christine Boyle and Adriane Car

