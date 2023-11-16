Toronto Raptors lose to Milwaukee Bucks despite Damian Lillard's stellar performance

In what’s becoming a trend this season, the Toronto Raptors came out flat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, ultimately losing 128-112 behind a signature performance from Damian Lillard. The seven-time all-star had 37 points and a season-high 13 assists, as he led a motivated Bucks team that was looking for “revenge.” This time, both squads were without key pieces. For the Bucks, they were sans two-time MVP “This is the NBA, guys are always ready to step up.

can go out and beat a team by 20 as they were tonight. We didn’t have our best player either,” said Lillard post-game, noting he had to be “aggressive” given Antetokounmpo wasn’t in the lineup. “Last time, they blitzed us. We had to come out here and set the tone and be aggressive, be physical and stand our ground and try to win the game. And we did that

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALNATİONAL: Toronto Raptors Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 130-111Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder lead the Toronto Raptors to a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with a score of 130-111. Siakam referred to the upcoming games as 'must-win games' after a three-game losing streak. The Raptors showcased strong defensive rebounding and high-level commitment on the defensive end.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more »

TORONTOSTAR: Chris Boucher receives ceremonial gold chain after Raptors' victoryChris Boucher was awarded the ceremonial gold chain with the Raptors logo after their victory over the Wizards. Pascal Siakam, who scored 39 points, was considered the player of the game, but Boucher's energy off the bench was praised. The chain symbolizes the team's motto and rewards a special contribution to the team's culture and identity.

Source: TorontoStar | Read more »

YAHOOCASPORTS: Raptors stage thrilling comeback to defeat WizardsThe Toronto Raptors staged a thrilling comeback to defeat the Washington Wizards, marking the fourth largest comeback in franchise history. Pascal Siakam led the charge with 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Source: YahooCASports | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Toronto City Council Calls on Federal Government to Open Armouries for Refugee SheltersToronto city council will ask the federal government to open its armouries as emergency shelters for refugee claimants. The letter, signed by Mayor Olivia Chow and councillors, is addressed to National Defence Minister Bill Blair.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Ottawa Commits $1.2B for 2,600 New Rental Builds in TorontoThe city of Ottawa has committed $1.2 billion to build 2,600 new rental units in Toronto. This investment aims to address the housing shortage in the city and provide affordable housing options for residents.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BLOGTO: Restaurant Vendors Evicted from Toronto Lease ProgramRestaurant vendors participating in a City of Toronto program aimed at supporting small businesses have been evicted from their current lease. The program offered below-market rent to eligible start-up food entrepreneurs, but tenants were only given a two-year lease with the option to extend for one year. The vendors were chosen by a Tenant Selection Committee to occupy a food hall in North York.

Source: blogTO | Read more »