Vancouver's Film Industry Struggles Amid Hollywood Strikes

It was 2015, and Vancouver’s film industry was riding a wave of demand for new shows, fuelled by the advent of streaming platforms. Vancouver’s film boom has now turned to bust, and workers have become collateral damage in Hollywood strikes. Most of the city’s 16,000 film workers have gone months without working on set, and many have resorted to taking other jobs or draining savings to make ends meet. The financial stress has led to plummeting mental health among colleagues.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWSVI: Residents asked to keep an eye out for elusive wolf-dog mix-breed in Vancouver IslandResidents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »

FİNANCİALPOST: Top Performers on TSX: Ballard Power Systems and Vancouver-based MinerB.C.-based Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Vancouver -based miner are among the top performers on the TSX. Investors are pushing up shares of interest-rate sensitive stocks after U.S. data showed inflation cooling.

Source: financialpost | Read more »

CTVNEWSVI: Conservative Party Leader Wraps Up Vancouver Island TourPierre Poilievre, the leader of the federal Conservative Party of Canada, has concluded his two-day tour of Vancouver Island, aiming to gain support in an NDP stronghold. He addressed construction workers and proposed his plan to lower prices by eliminating the carbon tax. He also discussed the party's strategy to sell federal buildings and increase housing completions.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »

GLOBEPOLİTİCS: Protesters Confront Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Vancouver RestaurantProtesters accuse Trudeau of 'killing kids' and demand a ceasefire. Vancouver Police Department assembles officers to control the crowd and ensure the Prime Minister's safety.

Source: globepolitics | Read more »

AUTONEWSCANADA: Chinese Manufacturers Threaten North American Auto IndustryThe president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association warns that Chinese manufacturers are making strategic moves to displace market-driven industry players in the North American auto market.

Source: AutoNewsCanada | Read more »

DCN_CANADA: Supreme Court of Canada Appeal Decision to Impact Construction IndustryA recent Supreme Court of Canada appeal decision will have far reaching implications for the construction industry, as it may no longer protect owners from liability under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Owners are advised to reconsider their contractual arrangements with General Contractors and construction managers to mitigate health and safety risks on their projects.

Source: DCN_Canada | Read more »