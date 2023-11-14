Raptors stage thrilling comeback to defeat Wizards

It marks the fourth largest comeback in Raptors franchise history and came in thrilling fashion. The Wizards held a 16-point lead with 7:25 to go, but instead watched the Raptors finish on a 21-1 run to steal a victory as Washington didn't score a field goal for the remainder of the game. Siakam put the Raptors on his back, scoring 29 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 39 (on 15-of-24) to go with 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

The two-time All-Star forward also logged a plus-18, while no other Raptors starter was above plus-two. “When you're trying to come back, you just have to be patient with it,” said Siakam, noting that it can feel like you’re getting “stabbed” every time something bad happens amid your efforts, as you hear the crowd’s disappointment over more “mistakes.” “Continue to work the game and I think when you have a good attitude, the basketball gods kind of reward you.” Siakam says the team didn’t have “enough energy” as they found themselves down 23 points with about nine minutes to go in the thir

