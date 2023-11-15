Toronto Raptors Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 130-111

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 26 points, Dennis Schroder had 24 points and 11 assists, and Toronto handily defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 130-111. The Raptors snapped a three-game losing skid that led to Siakam referring to the upcoming schedule as “must-win games” at practice Tuesday. “It really feels like when you make shots, it’s the right way, and when you’re missing shots, it’s the wrong way,” Rajakovic said. “It’s (so) easy to have that bias, you know, just based on that.

“But 35 assists tonight is definitely something that we are looking for and that we want. I thought that the guys really responded tonight. Commitment on defensive end was really high level, as well. And when we do that, and we get stops, and we get out in transition, makes everything easier for us.“Real difference for us tonight was actually our defensive rebounding. Keeping them to seven offensive rebounds, and having 20 rebounds more than them, is something that gives you opportunity in games.”“Not even close. Not even close,” he sai

