Toronto City Council Calls on Federal Government to Open Armouries for Refugee Shelters

Toronto city council will ask the federal government to open its armouries as emergency shelters for refugee claimants. The letter, signed by Mayor Olivia Chow and councillors, is addressed to National Defence Minister Bill Blair. The federal properties in Toronto include Moss Park, Fort York and Denison Armouries. Toronto is currently providing shelter to about 4,800 refugees but its municipal shelter system is not designed for refugee claimants.

