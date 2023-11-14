Royal Canadian Mint to Produce Coins with King Charles' Face

The Royal Canadian Mint will soon begin producing Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles. The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed the image of King Charles that will be soon be on all new coins. The design announcement comes on his 75th birthday. The work by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati was chosen from among submissions by 350 artists.

The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

The Royal Canadian Mint will soon begin producing Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles . The design announcement comes on his 75th birthday.

Sienna Friberg, a member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, shares her thrilling experience of flying in a glider and the excitement of taking control as a co-pilot.

