Canadian Para athletes gear up for Parapan Am Games in Chile

In the wake of strong performances by Canadian athletes at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, it's time for the country's top Para athletes to compete, with the seventh Parapan Am Games opening Friday in the Chilean capital. A team of 140 athletes will represent Canada, aiming to add to the 164 medals — including 46 gold — their compatriots won.

Nearly 2,000 athletes from 30 other nations will be battling for medals across 17 sport disciplines in Chile, the first time a South American country has hosted the event.

