Chris Boucher receives ceremonial gold chain after Raptors' victory

It was, to some eyes, an unconventional choice the other night, when Chris Boucher was bestowed the ceremonial gold chain with the clock-face-sized Raptors logo awarded after victories to one member of the team. In Monday’s big comeback win over the Wizards, after all, Pascal Siakam had clearly been Toronto’s player of the game, scoring 39 points to spur his slow-starting team to a much-needed victory.

But Siakam said Boucher, though he totalled a modest seven points, six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes, brought important energy off the bench. Already a Subscriber? Sign in You are logged in Switch accounts Head coach Darko Rajakovic elaborated Tuesday that the chain isn’t necessarily meant to go to the team’s best player. He said the post-victory award is meant to symbolize the team’s “win the day” motto while rewarding a “special contribution” to the team’s culture and identity. So let’s just say Boucher probably helped his cause Monday night by being only Toronto player to dish out at least one assist without committing a turnove

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersJerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Raptors Struggle from Three-Point Range in Loss to BlazersThe Toronto Raptors had a tough shooting night from beyond the arc, going 4-for-29 from three-point range in their game against the Portland Blazers. Despite relying on points in the paint, the Raptors were unable to secure a win.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Raptors drop third in a row to Trail Blazers 99-91Jerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersTORONTO — Jerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 off the bench for Portland (1-3).

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersTORONTO — Jerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 off the bench for Portland (1-3).

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersTORONTO — Jerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 off the bench for Portland (1-3).

Source: SooToday | Read more »