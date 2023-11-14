Toronto Launches Campaign Against Anti-East Asian Hate

When Toronto city councillor Lily Cheng was in Grade 5, she says she was harassed by three boys on her way home from school. The boys ran out and called her "all the derogatory names you can think of that apply to a Chinese person" before assaulting her, Cheng recalls. Cheng says she didn't tell anyone what happened and didn't even have a name for racism, which she says she internalized. The hate left her with a bad feeling of being the "other" and a feeling that she didn't belong.

"I carried that thought into adulthood. So often I have felt like the person who just didn't fit in," she said. That experience in part prompted her to run for municipal office years later, realizing that representation matter

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Matt Chapman Declines Toronto Blue Jays' Qualifying Offer, Becomes Free AgentThird baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer and remains a free agent. Toronto will receive an additional selection in next year's Major League Baseball draft in compensation if Chapman signs elsewhere.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CBC: Record Number of Toronto Residents Relying on Food BanksOne in 10 people in Toronto are now relying on food banks, twice as many as the year prior, a new report finds. Food bank usage has smashed another record this year, with more than 2.5 million visits between April 2022 and March 2023 — a 51 per cent increase from the year before — and there are no signs of slowing down, according to this year's Who's Hungry report from Daily Bread and North York Harvest food banks.

Source: CBC | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Ottawa Commits $1.2B for 2,600 New Rental Builds in TorontoThe city of Ottawa has committed $1.2 billion to build 2,600 new rental units in Toronto . This investment aims to address the housing shortage in the city and provide affordable housing options for residents.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Toronto City Council Calls on Federal Government to Open Armouries for Refugee Shelters Toronto city council will ask the federal government to open its armouries as emergency shelters for refugee claimants. The letter, signed by Mayor Olivia Chow and councillors, is addressed to National Defence Minister Bill Blair.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

BLOGTO: Restaurant Vendors Evicted from Toronto Lease ProgramRestaurant vendors participating in a City of Toronto program aimed at supporting small businesses have been evicted from their current lease. The program offered below-market rent to eligible start-up food entrepreneurs, but tenants were only given a two-year lease with the option to extend for one year. The vendors were chosen by a Tenant Selection Committee to occupy a food hall in North York.

Source: blogTO | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Canadian Government to Provide $1.2 Billion in Loans for Rental Homes in TorontoThe federal government will provide $1.2 billion worth of fully repayable low-interest loans to help build more than 2,600 rental homes in Toronto . The loans will be provided to seven projects in the city through the federal Rental Construction Financing Initiative and will create a total of 2,644 rental homes. The program aims to incentivize the development of purpose-built rental through low-interest loans and is expected to create 71,000 new rental housing units across Canada by 2027-28.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »