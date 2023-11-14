Matt Chapman Declines Toronto Blue Jays' Qualifying Offer, Becomes Free Agent

Third baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer and remains a free agent. Toronto will receive an additional selection in next year's Major League Baseball draft in compensation if Chapman signs elsewhere. Chapman signed a two-year, $25-million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season after spending his first five Major League Baseball seasons in Oakland. He hit .

234 with 44 home runs and 130 runs batted in over two seasons with the Jays and was named a Gold Glove Award winner this season

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEHİLLTİMES: Péladeau to deliver speech at Canadian Club of Toronto on Nov. 14The Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

STOREYSPUB: Backing onto Ramsden Park: A Contemporary Apartment in Downtown TorontoFor families and singles alike, the benefits of backing onto Ramsden Park are plain, but it's just one piece of this property’s appeal.

Source: storeyspub | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Canadian Government to Provide $1.2 Billion in Loans for Rental Homes in TorontoThe federal government will provide $1.2 billion worth of fully repayable low-interest loans to help build more than 2,600 rental homes in Toronto. The loans will be provided to seven projects in the city through the federal Rental Construction Financing Initiative and will create a total of 2,644 rental homes. The program aims to incentivize the development of purpose-built rental through low-interest loans and is expected to create 71,000 new rental housing units across Canada by 2027-28.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

BLOGTO: Restaurant Vendors Evicted from Toronto Lease ProgramRestaurant vendors participating in a City of Toronto program aimed at supporting small businesses have been evicted from their current lease. The program offered below-market rent to eligible start-up food entrepreneurs, but tenants were only given a two-year lease with the option to extend for one year. The vendors were chosen by a Tenant Selection Committee to occupy a food hall in North York.

Source: blogTO | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Ottawa Commits $1.2B for 2,600 New Rental Builds in TorontoThe city of Ottawa has committed $1.2 billion to build 2,600 new rental units in Toronto. This investment aims to address the housing shortage in the city and provide affordable housing options for residents.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

STOREYSPUB: Toronto's Chief Planner Gregg Lintern to RetireGregg Lintern — who has spent 40 years as a public servant, including six years as Chief Planner for Toronto — will be retiring from his post at city hall on December 29. Click to read the full story. realestatenews Toronto

Source: storeyspub | Read more »