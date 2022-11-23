Record Number of Toronto Residents Relying on Food Banks

One in 10 people in Toronto are now relying on food banks, twice as many as the year prior, a new report finds. Food bank usage has smashed another record this year, with more than 2.5 million visits between April 2022 and March 2023 — a 51 per cent increase from the year before — and there are no signs of slowing down, according to this year's Who's Hungry report from Daily Bread and North York Harvest food banks.

Daily Bread and North York Harvest indicate in the report they are anticipating Toronto food bank visits in 2023 will surpass three million visits. "We are in a crisis as a city," Ryan Noble, executive director of North York Harvest Food Bank, told CBC Toronto. "We're in real danger as a community, when we have one in 10 of our residents needing to turn to food banks." Ryan Noble, the executive director of FoodReach in Toronto, says with food bank usage this high the city is in a crisi

