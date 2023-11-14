Eighth Canadian connected to Canada confirmed dead in Israel-Hamas conflict

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has confirmed the death of an eighth person connected to Canada in its latest update pertaining to the ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Hamas. "GAC is aware of the deaths of seven Canadian citizens and one with deep connections to Canada," the agency stated in its Tuesday update. "We are also aware of one Canadian who is missing.

" In its Monday update, the agency had listed six Canadians and one with deep connections to Canada as dead and two Canadians as missing.confirmed her death on Monday . Silver was originally believed to have been one of the 239 hostages taken by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack, but her son Yonatan Zeigen told CTV News that his family had learned that she was killed in the original attack. GAC did not report any new Canadian crossings from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday. In an update, the agency said 356 Canadians, permanent residents and eligible family members have been permitted to leave Gaza as of Tuesday afternoon.Ten Canadians were allowed to cross into Egypt on Monda

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCİTİZEN: Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war ragesMONTREAL — As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict on Sunday Pro-Palestinian protesto

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflictDemonstrators in cities across Canada called for justice and a halt to hostilities in rallies amid the Israel - Hamas conflict. Pro-Palestinian protesters demanded the release of Israel i hostages seized by Hamas , while sharing stories of the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflictDemonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies on Sunday amid the intensifying war between Israel and Hamas . Pro-Palestinian protesters demanded a halt to hostilities and the release of Israel i hostages seized by Hamas . The deteriorating situation in Khan Younis, Gaza, was highlighted by a dispatch from a fishing captain. Chants of “ceasefire now” and “free Palestine” echoed through downtown Victoria as about 800 protesters marched.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel , resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Canadian Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas attacksBREAKING: Vivian Silver, a Canadian Israel i peace activist whose family said they believed was taken hostage from her home in southern Israel when Hamas -led militants carried out a surprise assault on Oct. 7, was killed in the initial attacks, her family confirms.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Doctors Without Borders staff, patients caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas warInternational aid organization Doctors Without Borders says its medical staff and patients are facing "relentless violence" in and around Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital and is calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »