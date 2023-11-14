Bitcoin to Ether Ratio: A Comparison to Gold:Silver Ratio

In the world of precious metals, the gold:silver ratio has been used for centuries to gauge the relative value of the two key monetary metals and help investors gain insight into which is favored by investors and which has the most upside potential. For cryptocurrency traders, the closest comparison to the gold:silver ratio is the Bitcoin (BTC) to Ether (ETH) ratio, which looks at how the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization perform relative to each other.

Throughout most of 2023, Ether has lagged behind Bitcoin in terms of price growth as King BTC received the lion’s share of attention from investors due to the filing of multiple spot BTC ETF applications by some of the largest asset managers in the world. As noted in a recent report from Kaiko, “ETH has struggled to gain momentum over the past year, strongly underperforming BTC and many altcoins. The ETH to BTC ratio, which measures the relative performance of the two assets, has trended downwards ever since The Merge, even though ETH underwent another successful upgrade in April.

