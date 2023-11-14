Tencent, Alibaba Earnings Hold Key to $44 Billion China Tech Run

Tencent and Alibaba's earnings are crucial for the $44 billion China tech industry. Gaza hospitals are in focus as Biden calls for restraint. Ken Griffin believes Miami could replace NYC as the finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders speculate that the Fed is done with rate hikes. The TSX index rises 1.6% due to strength in finance and base metals. The S&P 500 is up 2% as bets on the Fed being done sink US yields. The PGA Tour plans to offer equity ownership to players.

The SEC celebrates $5 billion in penalties after a year of cracking down on crypto. Meta's rally nears 300%, gaining more Wall Street fans. Ottawa extends the deadline for the underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are uncomfortably close to being broke, according to MNP. Edward Jones reports that many Canadians are stuck in a chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts

