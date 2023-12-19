Tim Hortons' dutchie doughnut set to return to menu

The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand’s 1964 inception but was taken off the menu in the early 2000s. It made a short-lived reappearance in 2017 for Canada’s 150th anniversary. Come Jan. 10 though, the dutchie will return – and Tims president Axel Schwan predicts customers will be thrilled the company heard their pleas.

“It’s always about listening well,” he said this month, sitting before a plate piled high with dutchies in Tim Hortons’ Toronto test kitchen.The dutchie’s return comes as Tims prepares to sprinkle its menu with a number of new products and old favourites to mark its 60th anniversary on May 17.The milestone year will pay homage to some of the original treats on the menu when the first Tims opened in Hamilton, Ont.Long before the brand begun by late Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tim Horton was synonymous with Canada and a staple across hockey rinks, offices and morning commutes, Tims had a more simplified menu with items like apple fritters, which are still sold today, and the dutchi





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Lose Grey Cup in Thrilling CFL Championship GameThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost the Grey Cup to the Montreal Alouettes in a thrilling CFL championship game. This is a common occurrence in the CFL, with unexpected outcomes and exciting finishes. The Grey Cup 110 ended with a spectacular ending at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom Wins Dutch Election in Political UpsetGeert Wilders' Party for Freedom, known as PVV, has won a massive parliamentary election victory in the Netherlands, causing shockwaves throughout Europe. This result puts Wilders in line to lead talks for a new ruling coalition and potentially become the country's first hard-right prime minister. The Party for Freedom won 35 seats in the lower house of parliament, more than double their previous election results. Their election program includes plans for a referendum on leaving the European Union and stricter immigration policies.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins most votes; Rainbow Bridge explosion not a terrorist attackExit poll reveals Geert Wilders' victory in Dutch elections. U.S. officials deny terrorist attack in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion. Two casualties reported. Sam Altman's sudden exit from OpenAI raises questions.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Actress Shadows Woman and Husband for Role, 'Sweet Home' Returns for Second Season, and Praise for 'About Time'An actress shadows a woman and her younger husband for a role, while early buzz surrounds the film's third star. 'Sweet Home', a South Korean series, returns for a second season with survivors fighting against monster-human hybrids. The author praises 'About Time' and encourages others to watch.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for 2023In this limited-edition Byredo bundle, the Swedish beauty brand is offering up a signature hand cream and rinse-free hand cleanser in convenient travel size. This Rose of No Man’s Land fragrance leads with pink pepper and turkish rose petal notes that round out into sweet raspberry blossom and white amber. Adorned in mythical inspired packaging complete with a Byredo labelled bow, it’s a gift set you won’t even need to wrap

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

Tim Hortons' dutchie doughnut set to return to menuThe dutchie doughnut, a sweet treat with raisins, is set to make a comeback on Tim Hortons' menu after being taken off in the early 2000s. The return of the dutchie is part of the company's plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary and offer new and old favorites to customers.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »