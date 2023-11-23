Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins most votes; Rainbow Bridge explosion not a terrorist attack

Exit poll says Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins most votes with a landslide margin. U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution. Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge. Sam Altman, who helped start OpenAI as a non-profit research lab back in 2015, was removed as CEO Friday in a sudden exit that stunned the industry.

While his title was swiftly reinstated just days later, a lot of questions remain unanswered





Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom Wins Dutch Election in Political UpsetGeert Wilders' Party for Freedom, known as PVV, has won a massive parliamentary election victory in the Netherlands, causing shockwaves throughout Europe. This result puts Wilders in line to lead talks for a new ruling coalition and potentially become the country's first hard-right prime minister. The Party for Freedom won 35 seats in the lower house of parliament, more than double their previous election results. Their election program includes plans for a referendum on leaving the European Union and stricter immigration policies.

Germany on Cusp of €22 Billion Deal for Dutch-Owned Tennet GridGermany is on the cusp of announcing a deal to buy its largest power grid from state-owned Dutch operator TenneT Holding BV for just over €22 billion ($23.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Timmermans Backtracks on Green Pledge as Dutch Election NearsFormer European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans, a prime minister candidate in Dutch elections later this month, backtracked on his commitment to the 2030 deadline of halving nitrogen emissions, in a surprise U-turn to appease farmers.

JetBlue says it has asked US for countermeasures over Dutch landing rightsJetBlue said in a statement on Friday it has asked the U.S. government to pursue countermeasures after being denied landing slots at the Netherlands...

JetBlue says it has asked US for countermeasures over Dutch landing rightsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Prince George run serves as Dutch military veteran's Remembrance Day tribute11-kilometre event starts Saturday at 2 a.m. at Prince George Aquatic Centre

