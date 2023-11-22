Lessons learned from Eglinton Crosstown West Extension tunnelling project

Members of the project team on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension advance tunnelling project talked about lessons learned during a recent panel at the P3 Conference in Toronto. The conference was hosted by the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships.

The use of the P3 model on transit projects has been scrutinized in the past few years, but in a session at the P3 conference in Toronto, the team working on the advance tunnelling for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension talked about how the model can be successful. The session was billed Seeing the Light: Tunnelling Towards Success on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. According to the team, the elements that contributed to the success were the ambitious construction schedule, an accelerated design schedule, a collaborative and co-operative strategy among all parties and a series of incentives upon completion of major project milestones. “Schedule was the main challenge in this project,” said Jose Luis Arévalo, tunnels global lead at TYPSA. “This was a design-build-finance projec





