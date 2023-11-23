Charity in B.C. Sees Surge in Demand for Feeding Kids

A charity feeding kids in B.C. is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand, generating a wait list for the first time to serve 17 communities. “It means that more kids are going hungry,” says Backpack Buddies executive director Emily-Anne King. “Over half of our waitlist that we’re seeing is located here on Vancouver Island.” Backpack Buddies says the cost of living is one part of the wave of requests, along with fewer services on the island.

Port Hardy is one of the communities welcoming support. The mayor says the poverty level on the North Island is “very, very severe.”“We are working with the ministry of agriculture and food production to do an assessment of our land up here and see what we can do to make things different,” she says. Backpack Buddies says one-in-five kids in British Columbia live in food insecurity – and the rate rises to one in two in some pockets of Vancouver Island.“Honestly, we need donations. We need our community to really rally together and help us rise up to this deman





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More than half of B.C. businesses in survey reported cyberattacks in past yearCybercrime a growing problem in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Vancouver Island First Nations enter partnership with forest companyThe Campbell River area First Nations are acquiring a 34 per cent ownership stake in the new partnership with Western Forest Products Inc. for $35.9 million.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Vancouver Island First Nations enter partnership with forest companyA limited partnership between four Vancouver Island First Nations and one of British Columbia's major forest companies is being hailed as a path forward for the industry in the province.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Four Vancouver Island First Nations partner with major forestry companyA limited partnership between four Vancouver Island First Nations and one of British Columbia's major forest companies is being hailed as a path forward for the industry in the province.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Vancouver Island First Nations enter partnership with forest companyVICTORIA — A limited partnership between four Vancouver Island First Nations and one of British Columbia's major forest companies is being hailed as a path forward for the industry in the province.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Vancouver Island First Nations enter partnership with forest companyVICTORIA — A limited partnership between four Vancouver Island First Nations and one of British Columbia's major forest companies is being hailed as a path forward for the industry in the province.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »