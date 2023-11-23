Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom Wins Dutch Election in Political Upset

Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom, known as PVV, reacts to first preliminary results of general elections in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)was headed for a massive parliamentary election victory Wednesday in one of the biggest political upsets in Dutch politics since World War II, and one that is bound to send shockwaves through Europe.

The result puts him in line to lead talks to form a new ruling coalition and possibly become the country’s first hard-right prime minister at a time of political upheaval through much of the continent. Party for Freedom won 35 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, more than double the 17 he won at the last election. Final official results were only expected on Thursday. election program includes calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers and migrant pushbacks at Dutch border





‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Defence to press for more details on police emailsThe trial was stalled last week when the lawyers for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber asked for internal emails about the evidence that police disclosed in the case.

