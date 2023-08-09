Calgary Approves Budget with Nearly 8% Tax Hike for Homeowners

Calgary city council has approved adjustments to its four-year budget. Homeowners will face a nearly eight per cent tax hike. A new budget for Calgary will include investments in a wide range of programs for Calgarians and provide some relief to businesses at some cost to homeowners. In a 9-6 vote, city council approved a 7.8 per cent increase in residential property taxes, representing an additional $16 per month for a median-priced home valued at $610,000.

Councillors McLean, Wyness, Chu, Wong, Sharp and Chabot voted in opposition to the budget. Council also approved a shift of the city’s overall tax burden towards residential properties, a trend that will continue by one per cent per year for the next three years. By 2027, residential property owners will shoulder 55 per cent of the city’s budget. In responding to feedback from citizens, the city will invest in areas like homelessness, poverty and affordable housing, infrastructure and roads, crime and policing, and transit





