Funniest Marriage Tweets on X

Somehow married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life. Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.There are people who refuse to eat food past their best before date and there are people who disregard it completely and they marry each other.

me: "i was watching a video about different faces, and it said that you're either a rat or a frog, and i ---"Welcome to the world of menopause, where you get into the car after your wife drove it in the middle of winter with below-zero temps and the air conditioning is on full blast.My husband put all the presents I wrapped behind the tree and placed his in front and when I asked him why he did that he patted my hand and said with such pitty, "not everyone is good at wrapping presents and that's ok."I accidentally used my wife’s shampoo and now….wait, that’s a lie. It wasn’t by accident. You should see how many bottles she has, I can’t even find min





HuffPostCanada » / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gift Ideas for Men: The Perfect Gifts for Every Man in Your LifeFind the perfect gift for all the men in your life with this list of gift ideas. From coffee to tea, there's something for everyone.

Source: financialpost - 🏆 7. / 85 Read more »

The Best Linens for Every Type of SleeperWe've rounded up our favorite linens for all kinds of sleepers, from those who sleep hot to those looking for luxury or budget-friendly options.

Source: financialpost - 🏆 7. / 85 Read more »

Gift Ideas for Men: The Perfect Gifts for Every Man in Your LifeFind the perfect gift for all the men in your life with this list of gift ideas. From coffee to tea, this list has something for everyone.

Source: financialpost - 🏆 7. / 85 Read more »

Fly By Jing: Flavorful Sauces and Spice Mixes for Every RecipeFly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business making flavorful sauces and spice mixes you'll want to add to basically all of your recipes. The chili crisp sauce is a must-try with its deep savory flavor and perfect balance of heat. It's the perfect gift for food lovers.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Vatican Allows Catholic Priests to Bless Same-Sex CouplesThe Vatican has formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples, a radical shift in policy aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its ban on gay marriage.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Israel's Cabinet Approves Deal to Release Hostages Held by HamasIsrael's cabinet has agreed to a deal that would result in the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, marking the first pause in the six-week war. The deal stipulates that Hamas will release 50 hostages over a four-day period, with the Israeli government extending the ceasefire for every 10 hostages freed. The first hostages to be released will be women and children. The truce's start date is yet to be determined.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »