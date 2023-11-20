Winnipeg Blue Bombers Lose Grey Cup in Thrilling CFL Championship Game

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost the Grey Cup to the Montreal Alouettes in a thrilling CFL championship game. This is a common occurrence in the CFL, with unexpected outcomes and exciting finishes. The Grey Cup 110 ended with a spectacular ending at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.





Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Face Off in Grey CupThe Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will square off in the CFL championship game, marking the first time the two franchises have ever met in the Grey Cup. Montreal will make its first appearance in the game since 2010 when it defeated Saskatchewan 21-18. Winnipeg is in the Grey Cup for a fourth straight year and chasing a third win. Quarterback Zach Collaros is among a number of Bombers making a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo will make his first Grey Cup start.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat B.C. Lions to secure Grey Cup berthWINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown while Nick Hallett blocked a punt and scored to help propel the Blue Bombers to a franchise-record fourth straight Grey Cup appearance after a 24-13 victory over the B.C.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat B.C. Lions 24-13 to secure Grey Cup berthBombers will meet Montreal Alouettes in championship contest

