Surveillance video shows man shooting inside Edmonton City Hall

A surveillance video clip obtained by Global News shows a man armed with a gun shooting inside Edmonton City Hall. Sarvar is charged with reckless arson in an occupied property, possessing incendiary materials (Molotov cocktail), use of a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm (assault rifle), throwing an explosive substance and discharging a firearm into a building.

The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires is a national not-for-profit security provider and says it’s largest private sector employer of veterans. It released a statement Wednesday, saying the suspect was an employee but not assigned to work at city hall. “We are aware of the identity of the individual who was arrested by police and can confirm that he was an employee of the Corps of Commissionaires,” the statement sai





Shots fired and Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton City HallEdmonton police say one person was arrested after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside city hall on Tuesday morning.

