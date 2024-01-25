Freezing Rain Creates Slippery Conditions in Ottawa

Commuters in Ottawa will want to give themselves extra time to get around on Thursday, after freezing rain created slippery and icy conditions on roads and sidewalks. It's not as cold on Thursday as it has been in recent days, and mild temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend. The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle this morning. A high of 1 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -6 degrees.

Cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle. A low of -4 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -8 degrees. Freezing rain is expected to return on Friday, before it changes to rain, despite the forecasted high of 2 C. The long-range forecast calls for cold temperatures to return on Sunday evening, which could be good news for the Rideau Canal Skateway. Environment Canada is calling for a low of -20 C on Sunday and a high of -9C on Monday. School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario on Thursday, as the freezing rain left a blanket of ice on roads and sidewalks across the region





This man creates app to help newcomers in Canada with financial barriersNigerian-born Kingsley Madu found it exceptionally difficult to get set up financially after he moved to Canada in 2019. It was the motivation for him to develop a banking app to help ease some of the financial barriers faced by newcomers.

Politicians Criticize Ottawa's Green-Energy Plans Amid Cold TemperaturesSome Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge.

Dominique Rhymes signs two-year contract with Ottawa RedblacksDominique Rhymes has officially signed a two-year contract with the Ottawa Redblacks after leaving the B.C. Lions. Rhymes previously played for Ottawa and helped them reach the Grey Cup game. He has registered impressive stats in his CFL career. Ottawa has also re-signed Tyron Vrede.

Snow, Ice, and Rain to Spread into Atlantic CanadaAn area of low-pressure east of Atlantic City, New Jersey, is starting to spread snow, ice, and rain into Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and PEI. That messy mix will work its way onto the Island later tonight as the area of low pressure continues moving northeast and rapidly intensifies.

Arctic Air Sends Temperatures Plunging in Western CanadaIf the frigid temperatures across B.C. have you feeling like you're in the Arctic — your instincts aren't all wrong. The polar vortex bringing freezing conditions to parts of the province originates in the North Pole — meaning that freezing air you're feeling on your face is quite literally from the Arctic.

Two Teens Die After Falling Through Ice on Rideau RiverTwo teenagers have tragically died after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end. Emergency crews responded to the incident and were able to rescue two youths, while the bodies of the other two were recovered after a challenging rescue mission. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Riley Cotter and another teenager who had been missing since last night. The Ottawa Police Service extends their condolences to the affected families and friends.

