Shots fired and Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton City Hall

The “threat to public safety has concluded” at Edmonton City Hall, police said Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired inside the building earlier in the day. Police made the statement just after 2:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear if city hall remained on lockdown but police said the building was still being “held” by officers as they investigated. Earlier in the day, police confirmed a person has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

In an email sent to media just after 12 p.m., a police spokesperson said a Molotov cocktail was also thrown from the downtown building’s second floor





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.