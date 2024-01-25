Canadiens Icon Patrick Roy Returns to Bell Centre

A Canadiens icon returns to the Bell Centre on Thursday night - behind the bench of the opposition - as Patrick Roy'sdefeated the Canadiens by a score of 6-1 on Nov. 14, 2015. In his three seasons behind the bench in Denver, Roy was 3-3 against the Canadiens and 1-2 in Montreal.Widely considered among the greatest goaltenders in franchise history, Roy spent parts of 12 seasons with the Habs from 1985 to 1995.

Originally taken with the 51st overall selection of the 1984 NHL Entry Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Granby Bisons, Roy appeared in 551 games for the team, posting a record of 289-175-66 with a .904 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.78. During his time with the Canadiens, Roy won a pair of Stanley Cups, in 1986 and 1993, and was the recipient of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player on both occasions. He was 70-42 in the postseason with a 2.46 GAA and .913 SV%. The Quebec City native also won three Vezina Trophies and was named to six All-Star team





TSN_Sports » / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York Islanders win in Patrick Roy's debut as coachBo Horvat scored the winning goal in overtime as the New York Islanders defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in new coach Patrick Roy's first game. The Islanders had previously struggled on a four-game trip, going 0-3-1.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Novak Djokovic Reflects on Australian Open SuccessAchieving yet another record at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic reflects on his expectations after winning his 24th major title. He played his best two sets in a while in a dominant victory over Adrian Mannarino, reaching the quarterfinals for the 58th time. Djokovic hoped to feel more relaxed this year, but the intensity remains high. The 36-year-old Serbian player is known for his meticulous planning and has had great success at Grand Slam events.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

New Bars in Toronto: A Must-Visit ListToronto gained a ton of great new bars in 2023. Each neighbourhood got something special and if you haven't hit up these spots yet, they should be at the top of your list.

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Nick Taylor Reflects on Memorable Shot at RBC Canadian OpenSeven months after he hit the most memorable shot in Canadian golf history, Nick Taylor rarely goes a day without being reminded of it. Taylor reflects on the putt that won him the RBC Canadian Open title and how it continues to be a great reminder for him.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Airdrie Public Library Opens 24/7 as Warming FacilityThe Airdrie Public Library in Airdrie, Canada, has extended its hours to act as a warming facility for people without a place to escape the cold. The library has been open around the clock since Thursday, providing a safe space for individuals to stay warm during the frigid weather. The community has shown great support for this initiative, highlighting the need for a 24-hour shelter in the area.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Canadiens Icon Patrick Roy Returns to Bell CentrePatrick Roy, a Canadiens icon and one of the greatest goaltenders in franchise history, returns to the Bell Centre as the opposition's coach. Roy had a successful career with the Canadiens, winning two Stanley Cups and multiple awards.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »