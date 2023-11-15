Israeli Military Raids Gaza Hospital, Man Arrested for Ice Hockey Player's Death, Canadian Soldier Faces Punishment, School Board Trustee Disqualified

The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting a targeted operation against Hamas. A man was arrested in England for manslaughter in the death of an American ice hockey player. A former Canadian soldier is facing punishment for protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Monique LaGrange has been disqualified from her position for posting a meme comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCİTİZEN: Israeli PM Netanyahu rebukes Canadian PM Trudeau over Gaza commentsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to protect civilian life in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Economic contraction in Japan, Israeli raid on Gaza hospital, and moreJapan's economy contracts, Israeli military raids hospital, arrest in ice hockey player's death, punishment for protesting vaccine requirements, and disqualification of school board trustee .

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Israeli Forces Enter Gaza Hospital Amid Ground OffensiveThe Israeli military has entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas . Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CP24: Israeli forces enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital in ground offensive against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas . The army claims that Hamas conceals military operations in the facility. However, it has refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. The IDF has warned that Hamas ' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Outside Gaza Hospital, Trapping Patients InsideIsraeli forces encircle Shifa Hospital, claiming it is used by Hamas as a command base. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Patients and staff are trapped inside with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Israeli Military Raids Gaza Hospital, Man Arrested for Ice Hockey Player's Death, Canadian Soldier Faces Dismissal, School Board Trustee DisqualifiedThe Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital, a man was arrested for the death of an ice hockey player, a Canadian soldier faces dismissal, and a school board trustee has been disqualified for a controversial social media post.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »