Israeli Military Raids Gaza Hospital, Man Arrested for Ice Hockey Player's Death, Canadian Soldier Faces Dismissal, School Board Trustee Disqualified

The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting a targeted operation against Hamas. Police in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of an American ice hockey player. A former Canadian soldier who protested COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing dismissal. Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee, has been disqualified for posting a meme comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.

CTVNEWS: Israeli Forces Enter Gaza Hospital Amid Ground OffensiveThe Israeli military has entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas . Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility.

CBCNEWS: Canadian Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas attacksBREAKING: Vivian Silver, a Canadian Israeli peace activist whose family said they believed was taken hostage from her home in southern Israel when Hamas -led militants carried out a surprise assault on Oct. 7, was killed in the initial attacks, her family confirms.

CTVNEWS: Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

