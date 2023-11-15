Israeli PM Netanyahu rebukes Canadian PM Trudeau over Gaza comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Trudeau said the world is witnessing the killing of women, children and babies, and that it must stop. "The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al Shifa Hospital," he said.

Gaza's largest hospital became a focal point of the conflict this week as Israeli ground troops surrounded the campus. While Israel said it was willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, Palestinians said Israeli forces have fired at evacuees and that it was too dangerous to move the most vulnerable patients. Doctors said the facility had run out of fuel and patients were beginning to die. The Associated Press reported that Israel conducted what it called a"precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility early Wednesday local tim

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCNEWS: Canadian Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas attacksBREAKING: Vivian Silver, a Canadian Israel i peace activist whose family said they believed was taken hostage from her home in southern Israel when Hamas -led militants carried out a surprise assault on Oct. 7, was killed in the initial attacks, her family confirms.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canadian-Israeli Peace Activist Confirmed Dead After Hamas AttackVivian Silver, a Canadian- Israel i peace activist and humanitarian, has been confirmed dead after being missing since Hamas 's attack on Israel . She was killed by the militant Islamist group in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Gaza border.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

THETORONTOSUN: Anti-Zionists Criticize Israeli Response to Hamas AttackAnti-Zionists criticize Israel 's response to Hamas ' unprovoked attack, claiming it violates international law. Hamas is accused of indoctrinating children in hatred towards Israel and carrying out a massacre of innocent Israel is.

Source: TheTorontoSun | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Outside Gaza Hospital, Trapping Patients Inside Israel i forces encircle Shifa Hospital, claiming it is used by Hamas as a command base. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Patients and staff are trapped inside with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

LEGINSURRECTİON: College Students' Views on Israeli-Palestinian ConflictA poll conducted among college students reveals their views on the Israel i-Palestinian conflict, with a significant percentage sympathizing with Hamas and the Israel i government. The majority also express sympathy towards Palestinian and Israel i civilians. Social media is the primary source of information for students.

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »